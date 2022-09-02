Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.08-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $769.00 million-$779.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $818.18 million.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Rackspace Technology to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays cut Rackspace Technology from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rackspace Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.20.
NASDAQ RXT traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $4.82. 10,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.86. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $18.50.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 8.9% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,731,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,480,000 after acquiring an additional 222,187 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 8.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 5.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 54.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 10,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
