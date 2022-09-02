Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $125.27

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $125.27 and last traded at $125.27, with a volume of 11147 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $126.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.50.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.03.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $272,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,845.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Quest Diagnostics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 319.6% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 10,020 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,240,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,901,000 after purchasing an additional 55,298 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 119.1% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 43,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 23,425 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.9% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 9,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

