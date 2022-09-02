Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,807,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,752,852,000 after buying an additional 1,171,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,245,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,080,572,000 after purchasing an additional 144,251 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,887,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $394,397,000 after purchasing an additional 335,762 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,634,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,577,000 after purchasing an additional 664,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,198,000 after buying an additional 29,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $272,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,845.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

DGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

DGX traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $127.04. 7,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,891. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.03. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $124.28 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

