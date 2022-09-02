Quent Capital LLC Sells 6,299 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Quent Capital LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,716 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,299 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 159,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,430 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

Intel Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of INTC opened at $32.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average of $42.28. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.