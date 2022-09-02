Quent Capital LLC Sells 371 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Quent Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,272 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,832 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,774,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $325.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $301.32 and a 200 day moving average of $314.06. The stock has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KGI Securities cut Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $375.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.57.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

