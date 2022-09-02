Quent Capital LLC Purchases 234 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,463 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $21,314,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 35,121 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,720 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after buying an additional 12,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 31,484 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $195.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.72. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $121.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.05.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.