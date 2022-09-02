Quent Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Quent Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 97.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112,779 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 227.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of LQD opened at $108.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.88 and a 200 day moving average of $114.87. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.10 and a twelve month high of $136.26.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

