Quent Capital LLC Has $713,000 Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $4,077,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Danaher by 916.7% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,168,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,502 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Danaher by 68.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,453,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $719,596,000 after acquiring an additional 994,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in Danaher by 34.4% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $823,319,000 after acquiring an additional 718,026 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Danaher Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.00.

DHR stock opened at $275.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $200.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.06.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.