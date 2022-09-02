Quent Capital LLC Has $435,000 Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Quent Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,832 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $831,839,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,720,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049,041 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 117.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,877,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $619,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,801 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $128,150,000. Finally, John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation acquired a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $111,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

BX opened at $95.20 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $86.97 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $1,769,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 940,493 shares in the company, valued at $33,284,047.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,115 shares of company stock worth $11,664,771 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

