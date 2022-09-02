Quent Capital LLC Has $377,000 Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,116,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,833,333,000 after acquiring an additional 388,406 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,397,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,357,476,000 after acquiring an additional 150,506 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,661,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,717,623,000 after acquiring an additional 80,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,142,651,000 after acquiring an additional 95,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $912,077,000 after acquiring an additional 447,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.73.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $332.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $342.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.96. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $12,854,903.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,409,108.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $12,854,903.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,409,108.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total value of $5,647,202.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,223,171.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,176,478 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

