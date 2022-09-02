Quent Capital LLC Has $333,000 Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Broadcom by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,001,395,000 after buying an additional 542,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,518,636,000 after buying an additional 197,415 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,949,003,000 after buying an additional 624,821 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $2,403,800,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 419.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,171,566,000 after buying an additional 1,502,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $505.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $517.46 and a 200 day moving average of $556.88. The company has a market cap of $204.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $463.91 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.56 by $0.17. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.92.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

