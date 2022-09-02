Quent Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,031,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $154,009,000 after acquiring an additional 246,837 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 587,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,544,000 after acquiring an additional 159,494 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 269,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,022,000 after acquiring an additional 30,239 shares during the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 611.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP now owns 225,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,098,000 after acquiring an additional 193,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 197,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $67.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.81 and a 200 day moving average of $72.31. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.29 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $237.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.25 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.58%. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

