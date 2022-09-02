Quent Capital LLC Buys 22,200 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 493.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Toast during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Toast by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toast by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Toast by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toast by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 16,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Toast to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

Insider Activity

Toast Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $31,018.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,486.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $36,700.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,975,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $31,018.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,486.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,359,919 shares of company stock worth $51,165,735. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TOST opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.65. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $69.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.40.

Toast Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Featured Articles

