Quent Capital LLC Acquires 6,000 Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGRO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Adecoagro during the 1st quarter valued at $5,384,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adecoagro during the 1st quarter valued at $766,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Adecoagro by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 139,854 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Adecoagro by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 172,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Adecoagro during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Adecoagro Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:AGRO opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.13. Adecoagro S.A. has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $13.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adecoagro Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

(Get Rating)

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.