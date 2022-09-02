Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $331.15

Quartix Technologies Plc (LON:QTX)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 331.15 ($4.00) and traded as high as GBX 337.40 ($4.08). Quartix Technologies shares last traded at GBX 335 ($4.05), with a volume of 5,410 shares changing hands.

Quartix Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 331.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 345.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of £156.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,937.27.

Quartix Technologies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. Quartix Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.91%.

About Quartix Technologies

Quartix Technologies Plc engages in the design, development, marketing, and delivery of vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the European Territories. The company offers vehicle tracking system for businesses, such as real-time vehicle tracking; driver timesheet report; driver behavior report; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; vehicle tracking alerts; customized tracking; and fleet management solutions and services.

