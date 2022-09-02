QuarkChain (QKC) Trading 7% Lower This Week

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One QuarkChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. QuarkChain has a market cap of $64.09 million and $1.85 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain is a coin. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QuarkChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

