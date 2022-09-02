Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 1,060 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAT. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $182.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.21 and a 200-day moving average of $202.14. The company has a market cap of $96.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $167.08 and a one year high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

