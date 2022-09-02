Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 2,740 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,839,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,162,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of ODFL opened at $277.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.88. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.21. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ODFL. Wolfe Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

