Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,964,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,106,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,376,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,593,603,000 after buying an additional 446,205 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 7,874.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 450,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,233,000 after buying an additional 445,137 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 324.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 502,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,153,000 after buying an additional 383,917 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total value of $883,369.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,808.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $5,320,347 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $180.81 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.33. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on M&T Bank to $188.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.71.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Further Reading

