Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 4,330 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 151.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 34.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $94.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $89.68 and a twelve month high of $135.15. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.32 and its 200 day moving average is $105.62.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.19.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

