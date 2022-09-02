Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 12,497 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 90.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $1,333,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,207,385.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $1,333,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,207,385.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $135,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,238.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 116,811 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,368 and sold 326,000 shares valued at $12,467,175. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of KDP stock opened at $38.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The company has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KDP. UBS Group raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.