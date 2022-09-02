Quantinno Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.89.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $215.70 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $222.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.82.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

