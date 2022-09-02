Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Nordson were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter worth $1,085,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Nordson by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Nordson by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 13.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Price Performance

Nordson stock opened at $226.18 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $194.89 and a 12 month high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NDSN. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.20.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

