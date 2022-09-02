Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $708,000 Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 17,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 137,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after buying an additional 25,836 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 103,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $1,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares in the company, valued at $28,717,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $69,311.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,474 shares of company stock worth $1,460,493 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $64.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.19 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.49. The firm has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -110.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

