Quantinno Capital Management LP Decreases Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 102.5% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 172.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 4,425.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. 34.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.35. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.34.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UAA. Williams Capital downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.54.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

