Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 342.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Match Group were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTCH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Match Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,609,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,122,355,000 after buying an additional 889,561 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,721,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,818,346,000 after buying an additional 216,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Match Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,434,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,644,454,000 after buying an additional 513,954 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,872,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,173,359,000 after buying an additional 1,098,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Match Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,568,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,383,000 after buying an additional 920,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $55.45 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.47 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.29, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Match Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 164.13%. The company had revenue of $794.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. Analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Match Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.81.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

