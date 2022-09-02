Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 104 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $144.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.91. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $113.04 and a 1 year high of $162.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Curtiss-Wright Profile

A number of research firms have issued reports on CW. StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $168.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.40.

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.