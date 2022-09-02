Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Posts Earnings Results

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 17.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Quanex Building Products updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Quanex Building Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NX opened at $21.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $729.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.23. Quanex Building Products has a twelve month low of $18.87 and a twelve month high of $25.94.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Quanex Building Products

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

In other Quanex Building Products news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 5,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $146,801.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 63.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 43.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 244.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Quanex Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

