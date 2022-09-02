Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, September 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.009 per share on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 4th. This is a positive change from Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.008.

