Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Cut by Wedbush

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for PVH in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.15. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for PVH’s current full-year earnings is $8.81 per share.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PVH Stock Down 0.7 %

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PVH. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PVH from $83.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PVH from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PVH from $99.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $55.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.39. PVH has a 52-week low of $53.25 and a 52-week high of $125.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.95.

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 1.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PVH by 2,076.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 2,820.0% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PVH in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

