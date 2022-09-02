Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Decreased by Analyst

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) – Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Target in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 30th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now expects that the retailer will earn $2.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.52. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $8.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Target’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TGT. Cowen increased their price objective on Target to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Target to $203.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.42.

Target Trading Up 2.8 %

Target stock opened at $164.84 on Friday. Target has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Target by 566.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,168 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Target by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,948 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 27.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,690,000 after acquiring an additional 953,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Target by 73.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $414,599,000 after acquiring an additional 808,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

