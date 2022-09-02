Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Conn’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Conn’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conn’s’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $339.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.78 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Conn’s’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS.

Separately, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Conn’s to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of CONN opened at $9.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $227.65 million, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.41. Conn’s has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $27.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,153,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,120,000 after buying an additional 399,850 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 182.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,730,000 after buying an additional 349,733 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s during the fourth quarter worth about $4,704,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 662,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,587,000 after buying an additional 163,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 86.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 146,194 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Conn’s news, insider Brian Daly sold 15,000 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $141,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,094.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

