Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Cut by Analyst

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Yamaha Motor in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Yamaha Motor’s current full-year earnings is $3.01 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yamaha Motor’s FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YAMHF opened at $20.39 on Friday. Yamaha Motor has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.34. Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion.

Yamaha Motor Company Profile

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, electrically power-assisted bicycles, electric wheelchairs, automobile engines, and automobile components, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

