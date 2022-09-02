Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Nordic American Tankers Limited Raised by Analyst (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) – B. Riley raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Nordic American Tankers in a report issued on Tuesday, August 30th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Nordic American Tankers’ current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 21.52% and a negative net margin of 189.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance

Several other research firms have also commented on NAT. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.

Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Nordic American Tankers has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.35. The company has a market cap of $479.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2.29.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. This is a positive change from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.27%.

Institutional Trading of Nordic American Tankers

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NAT. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 89,027 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,369,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 267,433 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 33.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

