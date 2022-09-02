Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Increased by Analyst

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for MDxHealth in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 28th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.52). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for MDxHealth’s current full-year earnings is ($2.24) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MDxHealth’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.45) EPS.

Separately, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of MDxHealth from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXH opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.38. MDxHealth has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $13.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in shares of MDxHealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,643,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MDxHealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDxHealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MDxHealth in the 4th quarter worth $857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

