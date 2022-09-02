Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Cut by Analyst

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) – Zacks Small Cap lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cango in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 30th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Lantier now expects that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for Cango’s current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Cango’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Get Cango alerts:

Cango Stock Down 4.5 %

CANG stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.77. Cango has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $4.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cango

Cango ( NYSE:CANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.20). Cango had a negative net margin of 23.94% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANG. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cango during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in Cango by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cango during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cango during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cango in the first quarter worth $90,000. 22.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cango Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.