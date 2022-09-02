Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Enerplus Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enerplus in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Enerplus’ current full-year earnings is $2.98 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ FY2024 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Enerplus from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Enerplus from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.89.

Enerplus Stock Down 2.5 %

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Shares of ERF stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.49. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $18.58. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerplus

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $132,300,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 9,240,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,761,000 after buying an additional 1,204,736 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,296,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $105,372,000 after buying an additional 169,917 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Enerplus by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,436,556 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,823,000 after acquiring an additional 73,844 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Enerplus by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,986,433 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,801 shares in the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

