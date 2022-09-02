Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Toyota Motor Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Toyota Motor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.66 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.25. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $179.41 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toyota Motor’s current full-year earnings is $16.93 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Toyota Motor’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.24 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TM. StockNews.com cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Macquarie downgraded Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,239.71.

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $146.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $205.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.51. Toyota Motor has a 12 month low of $145.61 and a 12 month high of $213.74.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,135,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,657,000 after buying an additional 173,287 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 996,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,634,000 after acquiring an additional 126,407 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 848,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,270,000 after purchasing an additional 108,346 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2,266.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,585,000 after purchasing an additional 608,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp raised its position in Toyota Motor by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 606,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,450,000 after purchasing an additional 107,200 shares during the period. 1.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

