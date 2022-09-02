PUTinCoin (PUT) Trading 236% Higher This Week

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded 149.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 2nd. During the last seven days, PUTinCoin has traded 236% higher against the U.S. dollar. PUTinCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.77 million and $14,707.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PUTinCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PUTinCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,850.21 or 0.99795288 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00062798 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00024347 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

PUTinCoin Coin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official message board for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org/forum. PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org. The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PUTinCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUTinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PUTinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PUTinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PUTinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.