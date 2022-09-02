PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Purchased by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,910 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,553,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,628 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 8,278.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 874,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,628,000 after purchasing an additional 863,732 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in PulteGroup by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,096,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $750,513,000 after acquiring an additional 547,399 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in PulteGroup by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,644,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,001,000 after acquiring an additional 454,931 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 375.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 555,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,291,000 after acquiring an additional 438,859 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.18. 46,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,362. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

PHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

