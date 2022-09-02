Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by APG Asset Management US Inc.

APG Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,985,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,927 shares during the period. Public Storage accounts for 4.3% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of Public Storage worth $774,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 5.2% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 11.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth $199,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 18.2% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $338.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,804. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $292.32 and a 1 year high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $59.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $327.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.84.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 target price on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.