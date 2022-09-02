ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 251.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 211,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,002 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at $15,290,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $8,977,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 589,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 264,343 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 2,724.6% during the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 573,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 553,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,643,000.

ProShares Short QQQ Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PSQ opened at $13.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.00. ProShares Short QQQ has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $15.05.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

