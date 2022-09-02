PROS (NYSE:PRO) Shares Down 6%

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) dropped 6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.35 and last traded at $18.41. Approximately 9,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 281,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.58.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on PRO shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on PROS from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on PROS from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PROS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.
PROS Trading Down 6.0 %
The stock has a market cap of $834.08 million, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.
Institutional Trading of PROS
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in PROS during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in PROS by 729.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.
PROS Company Profile
PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PROS (PRO)
