Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Prologis were worth $15,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 21.6% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,436,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,929,000 after purchasing an additional 81,729 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 7.3% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,506,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price objective on Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.38.

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis stock opened at $124.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.46 and a 12 month high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.20%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

