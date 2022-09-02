Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.02-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $190.00 million-$197.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.00 million. Progyny also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.14-$0.19 EPS.

Progyny Stock Performance

Shares of PGNY stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.55. The company had a trading volume of 24,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,291. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.90. Progyny has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $68.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 84.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.85.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.51 million. Progyny had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Progyny

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progyny

In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,735,430.55. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,438,124.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,735,430.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,438,124.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $714,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,916 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,246.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,289 shares of company stock worth $4,263,482. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 15,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 92.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Progyny by 22.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Progyny by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

