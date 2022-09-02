PPHE Hotel Group Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:PPH)

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

PPHE Hotel Group Price Performance

LON PPH opened at GBX 1,395 ($16.86) on Friday. PPHE Hotel Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,269.60 ($15.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,617.25 ($19.54). The stock has a market cap of £593.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,452.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,458.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.13.

Get PPHE Hotel Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) target price on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a research note on Thursday.

PPHE Hotel Group Company Profile

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Italy, Austria, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PPHE Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPHE Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.