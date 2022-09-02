Porvair (LON:PRV) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $600.02

Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 600.02 ($7.25) and traded as low as GBX 518 ($6.26). Porvair shares last traded at GBX 538 ($6.50), with a volume of 11,810 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a report on Monday, July 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of £249.86 million and a P/E ratio of 2,080.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 579.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 599.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were given a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. Porvair’s payout ratio is 20.38%.

In related news, insider Ben Stocks sold 2,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 625 ($7.55), for a total value of £17,212.50 ($20,798.09).

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

