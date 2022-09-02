Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Rating) traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.76. 250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.17.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 727 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

