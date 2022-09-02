Piper Sandler Lowers Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Price Target to $47.00

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on Hormel Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Price Performance

HRL stock opened at $46.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.54. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $55.11. The company has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.13.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $225,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,405.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,702.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hormel Foods

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 571.2% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 114,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after buying an additional 97,473 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 167,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after buying an additional 17,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.