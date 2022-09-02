Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Raised to “Buy” at Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinduoduo from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Pinduoduo from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pinduoduo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.82.

PDD stock opened at $71.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Pinduoduo has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $109.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.65 and its 200 day moving average is $49.02. The firm has a market cap of $88.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $7.27. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pinduoduo will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 143,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 22.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

